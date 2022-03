I tend to favor the opinions of Rob Kerchner over those of Thomas Oatway. Take, for example, Oatway’s claiming 950,000 deaths of almost 79 million COVID-19 cases, when we realize that the government assumes the 950,000 died because they were infected with COVID-19 may have died because they also had other ailments. Just because they had COVID-19 doesn’t indicate that was what killed them.

Bob Comer

Valencia