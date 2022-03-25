Brian Richards | Russian Disinformation?

Remember 18 months ago when 50 former intelligence officials including James Clapper, John Brennan, Mike Morrell and Leon Panetta said the Hunter Biden laptop and its contents was Russian disinformation?

Is it any wonder why half the country doesn’t believe in our intelligence officials any longer? What’s really the wonder is why 100% of the country doesn’t feel this way.

But hey, as long as it hurt President Donald Trump, who cares if we destroy trust in government, right?

At least we don’t have mean tweets to deal with.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch