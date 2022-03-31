Rick Barker | Who Decides?

Our freedoms in this country have not been under such drastic and totalitarian attack since Franklin Delano Roosevelt imprisoned Japanese citizens during World War II.

The new targets of the government are under attack and suspicion not for their race or ethnicity like our Japanese citizens were 81 years ago, they are under attack because of their beliefs and exactly like our Japanese citizens because of what some people “think” they “might” do.

Our basic constitutionally enumerated and cherished freedoms that have made this country unique and the place where people from all over the world would risk their lives to come to is under an all-out attack by the totalitarian progressive movement that wants to be the ones who decide what is true and what is false, what can be said, what cannot be said, both in public and even in private. They are instructing children to turn in family members who may speak against what is considered to be the only acceptable viewpoints.

I remember watching a documentary about a time and country where this stuff was happening but I had trouble understanding a lot of it because I don’t speak German!

The Democrat party is hardly recognizable to those of us who were around when John Kennedy was president.

Today’s Democrat party would tar, feather and run John Kennedy out of town on a rail for being a far-right-wing threat to their totalitarian dreams for this country.

Rick Barker

Valencia