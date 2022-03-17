Rob Kerchner | Lockdowns Just Didn’t Work

Did you see this news? Johns Hopkins has found that the lockdowns during the early phase of the pandemic in 2020 reduced COVID-19 mortality by just 0.2%. During that time (up to July 2020) there were 132,143 deaths in the U.S., meaning we basically “saved” only 264 people across the entire country, averaging 80 years old, at a total cost of over $5 trillion — more than we spent on World War I and II combined.

Put differently, we paid the equivalent of $19 billion EACH to — at best — extend the life expectancy of an 80-year-old a few more months on average. Think about that. Then add to that the suicides (which were FAR higher than 264, and FAR younger as well). Then add the missed cancers and heart disease and lack of exercise, social isolation and depression and education loss, bankruptcies and layoffs and businesses permanently driven out of the marketplace.

The moral of this story is that big government is not only unimaginably wasteful, it’s also incredibly deadly, and unconscionably stupid, but not nearly as stupid and deadly and wasteful as those who comply and support and continue to vote for it.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia