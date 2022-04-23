Brian Richards | The Greatness of Joe Biden!

Recently Thomas Oatway penned a glowing tribute to President Joe Biden. Among the many praises heaped upon the great man was this: “Biden has gotten us vaccines.” Oatway accuses Republicans of living on another planet, but that statement was truly born in another galaxy. I would expect immediate reaction in the comment section from leftists denouncing this fabrication, but none was forthcoming. That statement was a lie of epic proportion!

According to a recent Quinnipiac poll, Biden’s approval rating is 35%, including a shocking approval rating of 24% from Hispanics. What’s shocking isn’t that his approval rating is so low, but that there is actually 35% of the voting public that thinks he’s doing a fine job, people like Oatway I guess. I guess I need to keep in mind this is the same guy that ranted and raved for months when President Donald Trump’s tax cut capped the SALT deduction. Oh, the agony of cratering home prices, he cried about endlessly.

Only on planet Oatway can the truth and facts be distorted so blatantly. But I will concede this fact to him and other leftists: Biden is doing a great job at one thing: losing the House, the Senate, the Hispanic vote, and so many more who may have at one time been a supporter. Keep it up, Joe.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch