Charles Yacoobian | How Quickly You Forget

Re: Lois Eisenberg’s letter to the editor, April 8, “Jackson Poised in Face of GOP Grilling.” You say the GOP senators were showboating to their crowd, disgraceful and showed how the Republican Party will do anything to deny a Democrat victory. I did not watch the confirmation hearings, so I cannot fairly comment on the way in which GOP senators questioned Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Lois, Lois, Lois…how quickly you forget about the way in which Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Judge Amy Coney Barrett were treated by Democrat senators (particularly Sens. Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Mazie Hirono) during their confirmation hearings.

Charles Yacoobian

Santa Clarita