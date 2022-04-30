Jody Liss-Monteleone | A Rare Case of Agreement

Rarely do I agree with an editorial in The Signal, but this Saturday’s column by Tim Whyte (April 23)was right on. When I read Friday’s article discussing the Walk of Stars and saw “self-identified daughter of Cesar Romero,” I was intrigued and wondered what was meant by that. I Googled Cesar Romero and learned that he had no (known) children.

I lived here when the Walk of Western Stars began and attended some of the ceremonies. (I fondly remember Keith Carradine.) I enjoy looking at the stars when I walk on Main Street. So I called the city to ask why Cesar Romero had been honored and they said it was because they had been pestered for years. They were aware that Romero and Carmen Miranda had no (known) children, but they said, “It’s just a plaque.” I feel they have diminished the Walk of Western Stars, but I guess it’s just a sidewalk.

By the way, I should mention that I’m the daughter of Lee Akers, who instilled in me my love of German shepherds. Maybe next year, city of Santa Clarita?

Jody Liss-Monteleone

Valencia