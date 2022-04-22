Lois Eisenberg | GOP Bails on Democracy

Here we go again with the Republicans acting like children who take their ball and then leave when they are losing.

The Republican National Committee has announced that it is withdrawing from the Commission on Presidential Debates, pushing the nation toward factionalism, the word meaning dissension, disagreement, dispute, friction, contention, strife, discordance, which seem to be the mantra for the Republican Party as attested by the “Big Lie,” which is getting bigger every day — voter suppression, ignoring subpoenas and now this.

The withdrawal from the presidential debates is another act of “delegitimizing the institution.”

Are the American people expected to vote for a candidate who cannot take the heat of a debate?

The debates have shown the true character of the candidates, which did not fare well for Donald Trump, especially in the last debate.

If the Republicans choose not to come to the debates, what does that tell the nation about the Republican candidates and the Republican Party?

The RNC withdrawing from the debate is another blow to democracy by the Republicans.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita