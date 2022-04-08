Rick Barker | One Requires the Other

Whenever I am asked for my opinion on the greatest danger to this country, most people would be expecting the answer to be one of the oft-stated regulars: the Russians, the Chinese, the Republicans, the Democrats, Black gangs, Hispanic gangs, white gangs, Joe Biden, Donald Trump… the list is long but almost always leaves out the actual greatest danger and threat to this country, which is the mass drug use of our citizens.

Asking the obvious, or hopefully the obvious: What does every seller of a product require? If you said a buyer go to the head of the class! Now to state the obvious: The Mexican Drug Cartels could not and would not exist if the people in this country were not buying what they are selling, period, end of story.

Rick Barker

Valencia