Rick Barker | Short or Selective Memory

In Re: Lois Eisenberg, “Jackson Poised in Face of GOP Grilling,” letters, April 8.

I don’t necessarily disagree with Ms. Eisenberg on her observations concerning the conformation hearings for now-Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and as a conservative I wanted to reach through my TV screen and (throttle) Lindsey Graham for his ridiculous, rude behavior that was nothing more than a side show to garner votes and contributions from certain groups.

However, I can only assume that Ms. Eisenberg either has a very short memory or she is just being her normal “do as I say not as I do” left-wing radical who totally ignores and justifies what liberal Democrats do to Republican nominees for the Supreme Court. A quick search on the internet will show the deplorable and shameful way current Justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett were treated by these same self-righteous Democrat senators and the absolutely disgusting and racist way that Justice Thomas was treated by then-senator and current President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., and no I did not misspell his middle name!

Let’s get some consistency in your outrage, Ms. Eisenberg!

Rick Barker

Valencia