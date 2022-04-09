Stephen Smith | Our Duties: An American Catechism

The greatest threat we face in America today is not “climate change.” It is not pollution. It is not Russian expansion in Europe. It is not systemic racism. It is not LGBTQ et al. It is not neo-Nazis. It is not Donald Trump. It is not income disparity. It is not the failing education system, big corp., social media or the mainstream media — although you are getting much warmer due to their being acolytes.

It is leftist progressive-ism.

In another time it would be called Marxism. For true leftist believers, it is a religion that stands in opposition to the second commandment and nearly all the accumulated wisdom of Western civilization and Judeo/Christian values.

Decalogue No. 2:

“You shall not make for yourself a carved image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth; you shall not bow down to them nor serve them. For I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers on the children to the third and fourth generations of those who hate Me, but showing mercy to thousands, to those who love Me and keep My Commandments.”

I do not know whether their policies come from a desire to accumulate power or an honest desire to achieve a just (ideal) world.

I do know that their actions promote the opposite of their stated goals.

On foreign policy they are weak when they should be strong, strong when they should be reflective, slow when they need to be quick, quick when they need to investigate, speak when they should be silent, silent when they should speak out.

The words and deeds of this administration, especially President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, have made the world a far less safer place and have been detrimental to prosperity except for the ruling elite.

Domestic safety policies have also made us less safe. Open southern borders have allowed an influx of unmonitored criminals, dangerous lethal illegal drugs, threateningly dangerous gang members and terrorists.

Criminals are being treated with careful coddling and compassion while victims are being treated with disdain. Violence, looting, arson, destruction of public property, and a chosen few free from mask mandates (imposed upon the masses) are described as acts of free speech, while speaking out against these activities is described as acts of racism and inciting violence.

Theft under $1,000 is overlooked while looting of expensive items and destroying stores are not prosecuted. This assault on law and order ignored by our public officials has led to chaos. No wonder murder in Los Angeles is up 25% and other cities, also run by progressives, are worse.

Progressives’ economic policies have served to weaken the purchasing power of the dollar, caused massive debt, created more poverty while benefiting the rich. The middle class be damned.

Higher gas prices wreak havoc on the cost of goods at the point of sale.

The poor and middle class are tragically affected by the rising prices of the necessities of life. The leftist Biden administration’s answer is to take more of our earnings to transfer wealth to ineffective green energy programs.

Gas prices have always been a function of supply and demand. Biden has reduced supply and refuses to bring back the energy independence policies of President Donald Trump that were working.

Biden’s new budget proposes to increase corporate income taxes dramatically. Businesses do not pay taxes — their customers do.

We will continue to see a rise in paying more for everything, including food, clothing and other over-the-counter purchases.

The proposal to tax unrealized capital gains is evil and dangerous. It will take an entire article to describe.

Stock prices will go down, our 401k’s will be flushed down the toilet and tax revenues will go dramatically down. It is beyond idiotic and will punish all, not just the rich.

Let us commit together to never again elect the misguided and disastrous leftist progressives, such as our president, governor, many mayors, et al.

Call it a renewal of baptism for freedom, liberty, The Decalogue, and our founding principles.

An American Catechism.

Q. Do you reject leftists? A. I do.

Q. And all their works? A. I do.

Q. And their empty promises? A. I do.

Q. Do you believe in the wisdom of our founding fathers? A. I do.

Q. And that its best expression is found in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution? A. I do!!!

All. We swear that going forward we will carefully research our politicians’ values and their support for the Constitution’s original intent before electing them to office.

Further, we will monitor their activities to ensure they are keeping their promises to “We the People.”

Amen.

Congratulations. You have just taken your first step in acknowledging your responsibilities as an American.

Stephen Smith is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.