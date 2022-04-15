Valencia golf knocks off Simi Valley 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Valencia boys’ golf (17-3) capped off their big week with their lowest mark of the season in a win over previously undefeated Simi Valley (7-1), 377-391.

The Vikings’ Ethan Cho shot -2 to lead the team, two days after teammate Taylor Cotti shot the same mark in Valencia’s second league match.

Cho was on fire throughout the course and knocked in seven birdies.

“It was great to see Ethan break par today,” said Valencia head coach Robert Waters. “He’s one of the hardest workers on the team so it’s nice to see things come to fruition for him.”

Cotti also had a great outing, finishing +3, just a stroke behind the Pioneers’ best score.

The Vikings got great improvements from all over their team.

Luke Rimkunas and Jay Wrage both shot in double digits in their previous league match. The pair managed to cut both their scores by at least five strokes as Rimkunas finished +5 and Wrage hit +7.

“The boys definitely had a solid week,” said Waters. “We’ve been steadily improving our course management and short game, and our scores are reflecting that.”

Valencia will look to take their momentum back to Sand Canyon Country Club Tuesday and Wednesday for consecutive league matches.

“It’s been quite a while since the Vikes have had two different players break par in the same week,” said Waters. “We’ll enjoy it and get ready to compete again next week.”

The first groups are set to tee off at noon.