World-class blues, live in the SCV

By Henry Urick

Special to The Signal

Music scholars point out that if it had not been for the blues, rock music may never have been born, so it is no coincidence that a popular Muddy Waters song is entitled, “The Blues Had a Baby, and They Named It Rock ’n’ Roll.”

This feel-good music will be performed live starting at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Newhall American Legion post. The show is presented by the Santa Clarita Blues Society, which has bragging rights for sending top performers to the International Blues Challenge held annually in Memphis.

“We’re proud that our local artists have consistently scored as finalists and semi-finalists in a global competition involving hundreds of acts,” said Chuck Strong, president of the SCBS.

Sunday’s event will help finance travel expenses to the IBC competition for the performers who qualified by winning their category previously at the SCBS local level. Here are Sunday’s performers:

Celso Salim & Darryl Carriere — Based in Southern California since 2014, guitarist and singer Celso Salim fuses hot guitar licks from his native Brazil with the blues. He won five Independent Music Awards, including Best Blues Album, and was a finalist at the 2019 International Blues Challenge.

This year, he competes in Memphis as a duo with harmonica player Darryl Carriere, who won the Lee Oskar Harmonica Award as best blues harmonica player of 2019. Having awesome music chemistry together, they make for a powerfully explosive duo that captivates audiences everywhere. Alternating on lead vocals and also singing in harmony, the duo presents inspired performances with their soulful blend. “We look forward to smoking down the house on Sunday,” said Celso.

The Sandy Haley Band — Sandy Haley and her band exude a high-energy experience with powerful vocals that get the crowd up on their feet and dancing. They present their original music with a deep connection to Chicago blues, rhythm and soul blues.

According to Haley, “I was a gospel singer until I got my heart shattered in a breakup. Then I craved the blues as an ointment for my soul.” Her new charting album “Feels Like Freedom” is an anthem for hard-working people who want to celebrate life, love and friendship.

Event details: Sunday starting at 5 p.m. at the Newhall American Legion Post 507, located behind the Newhall Library. Admission is $10 to benefit artist expenses traveling to compete at the International Blues Challenge. Food and beverages available.