Aiden Wellins, Nico Cordova, Raymond Garcia, Gideon Provens | A Message from the Rocket Patrol

My name is Aiden Wellins and I am the patrol leader of the Rocket Patrol from Boy Scouts of America Troop 2 of Newhall. We are working on the communication merit badge and would like to mention our views on a few issues.

The first issue that I would like to talk about is that maybe you could do more reporting on activities related to parks and recreation, and how they should add more areas for sports that aren’t mentioned as much as the popular sports like baseball and basketball. For me, I would like more volleyball courts at the parks because I play volleyball and I would like to be able to go to the park and play volleyball with my friends.

The second issue is that there are not enough family activities in the Santa Clarita Valley. When searching for something to do in Santa Clarita, it takes forever to find things. It feels like most of the fun activities are not public enough for new residents, or tourists, to find. The paper could do a better job of letting people know.

Our third issue is the fact that there should be more stories about food in schools and how they affect students’ daily energy. Some kids may not eat in school at all because of the food quality. It’s been an ongoing problem that the lunches just don’t taste good half the time, and I think it’s because of how the food is prepared and served. I hope these stories are seen by big companies who make the food and the issue will get more attention.

Finally, I would like to talk about veterans and discounts.

I think that finding veterans discounts in the paper is uncommon. I think that you should reach out to local businesses and try to encourage more of these places to offer more discounts, specifically for veterans.

Thank you for your time,

The Rocket Patrol:

Aiden Wellins, Nico Cordova,

Raymond Garcia, Gideon Provens

Newhall