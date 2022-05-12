Cotti catches fire at CIF championships 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

The newly crowned Foothill League player of the year Taylor Cotti is not done just yet. The sophomore finished with his best mark of the season, shooting -4 on 66 strokes at the CIF Individual Regionals.

Cotti finished second of 117 of the top players in the Southern Section.

“I can’t say enough about how talented and competitive Taylor is,” said Valencia head coach Robert Waters. “He’s been fully committed to this game for less than a year and just beat out 115 of the top junior golfers in the region. Taylor possesses the rare ability to play better when in pressure situations. The sky is definitely the limit for this young man.”

Cotti will now head to the Southern Section Championships on Thursday, May 19.

Valencia teammates Ethan Cho and Luke Rimkunas also qualified for Individual Regionals. The pair weren’t at the top of their game but still shot well. Cho finished +7, with Rimkunas finishing just behind with +8.

The stacked Vikings team will also play in the Division 3 team playoffs on Monday. Valencia has no seniors on its team. The underclass-heavy team is looking dangerous as they gain playoff experience.