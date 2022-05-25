Diane Zimmerman | Vote Safe in 2022

The following is voter information from Election Integrity Project California, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation and nonpartisan 501(c) (3), at www.EIP-Ca.com:

Vote in person to be sure your vote counts. To best assure your ballot is secure, protected and counted on the day you vote, and handled by the fewest possible hands, be a VIP, Voter In Person. VIP is superior to vote by mail or drop box.

It is wise, though not required, when you vote in person to take your mail-in ballot and envelope with you for ease of check-in and proof that you are registered and have NOT yet voted.

Vote on the first day polls are open or the earliest day you can vote in person.

You are NOT required to surrender your mail-in ballot and envelope. Take it home to destroy it yourself. This protects your personal information. Mail-in ballots are a key that unlocks the privacy of your vote.

Good news: There is much you can do as a citizen observer. Please see Vote Safe In 2022 articles No. 4, 8, 9 and 10 at www.EIP-Ca.com/articles.

As you go to the polls to vote in person, look to see that regulations are being followed. If you see or experience any irregularities or concerns, download the citizen incident statement and instructions from www.EIP-Ca.com/incident.htm. Please fill it out and send it in as instructed.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita