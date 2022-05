Joe Biden’s administration is a circus. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer just returned from Ukraine and promised more U.S. military aid. That support that should have been given day one.

Instead, Biden told us he would give sanctions 30 days to work. That delay resulted in the additional loss of thousands of Ukrainian lives. My biggest concern now is Biden may end up putting American boots on the ground — a perfect distraction from his failed leadership at home.

Max Morgan

Valencia