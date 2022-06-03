Brian Richards | Oops, Joe Told the Truth!

Americans are being hit hard at the gas pump. This doesn’t affect most of the elite, coastal regressives though (regressive is more accurate than progressive). High gas prices and the inflation that comes with it mostly affects the poor and middle class who see their yearly gas bills go up many thousands of dollars. The Joe Biden administration says it isn’t their fault despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. They blame oil companies, Vladimir Putin, and anyone else they can think of to shirk their responsibility. They claim they are creating an environment to increase oil production and that help is on the way.

However, sometimes the truth slips out of their mouths. Biden said the following in Japan on May 23: “Here’s the situation. And when it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over.”

So Biden says gas approaching $7 a gallon in California is “incredible.” He actually invokes God’s will in cheering for this “transition.” Gas was $3.14 a gallon in January 2021 and now it’s $6.50 or more in many places in California. Biden can blame Putin all he wants but it was $4.66 before Putin fired one bullet in Ukraine.

So the next time you fill up and spend well over $100, keep in mind the administration thinks this is incredible and it’s God’s will! Since the food we eat is delivered by trucks that use diesel, with the average price in California $6.50, don’t expect any relief at the grocery store either. Seventy-seven percent of the people think things are going badly. Joe did that, too!

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch