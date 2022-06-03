Judy Reinsma | Where Does Garcia Stand on Roe?

I wonder if a reporter from The Signal might get Rep. Mike Garcia to tell the voting public what his stance is on the upcoming Supreme Court decision on the constitutionality of Roe v. Wade?

Voters want to know. Does he support Roe v. Wade, or is he in favor of it being overturned?

Anyone running for public office should be willing to take a stand on this matter, and give the voters their reasons for their position.

Judy Reinsma

Santa Clarita

Editor’s note: Garcia has previously stated he is pro-life and opposes abortion unless the life of the mother is in danger.