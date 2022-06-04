Patricia Suzanne | The Real Danger Is Donkey Pox

You’ve seen the meme, no doubt — the Democrat party symbol, accompanied by the verbiage, “Donkey Pox – the Disease Killing America.” And so it goes, with Joe Biden in the White House pandering to his radical base. Every decision he makes further sickens our economy, disrupts supply chains, threatens our national security, ushers killer drugs and disease across the border, increases the cost of living, and depletes American morale.

So here we are, up against the mid-terms. Democrats are in panic mode as Biden disillusionment continues to grow, even among historically Democrat voters.

Heck, even Elon Musk says he’s going to vote Republican!

What would it be like if wealthy business owners and celebrities actually announced they were voting for conservative officials and policies?

If they stay on the current left-wing track, it won’t be much longer before the state emerges fully from its progressive cocoon as a moth-eaten tapestry of royalty and serfs, with no middle class at all.

Free states like Florida are thriving, but here at home, Gov. Gavin Newsom continues his two-year “emergency” power crusade (read: “I can do anything I want”), and the state Legislature is keenly focused on an anti-constitutional agenda. If Democrats retain their supermajority in Sacramento, we can look forward to a further annihilation of our liberties.

Despite our obviously vulnerable voting system, we must plunge ahead and try to unseat the radicals in Sacramento and Washington.

We cannot let Mules stuff ballot boxes for Donkeys. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, you haven’t seen the new documentary “2000 Mules” (www.2000mules.com), which presents evidence of more than one type of fraud in the last election.

Thanks to Dinesh D’Souza and True the Vote, we now know that Donkey Pox afflicted America in November 2020 and was spread by “mules.”

The movie exposes ballot traffickers slipping ballots into multiple drop boxes in the middle of the night (one mule made 53 trips to 20 boxes!). The evidence – from cell phone “pings” and surveillance cameras – was collected in big cities in multiple swing states. Payment for this type of activity is illegal in all 50 states.

Together with many other types of election fraud, it’s clear that our voting systems are insecure.

Many of the voting machines in our big cities, it’s been proven, are linked to the internet and/or easily hacked.

Witnesses in some cities after the presidential election testified that numerous ballots received “in the mail” had no folding crease.

We all know people who have left the state of California over the past year. Those individuals packed their belongings and moved to states with more freedom and lower taxes. But the one thing they didn’t do after loading up the U-Haul was to notify the secretary of state or their county registrar.

Without a doubt, the registrar mailed a ballot to their old residence last month.

Anyone could pluck it out of the mailbox and cast an extra vote.

The signature verification process has become so lenient that just about ANY excuse is made at the registrar’s office for validation.

California regulation 20960(c) actually states, “Exact matches are not required for an elections official to confirm a valid signature.”

Move on to section (g)3 and you’ll read, “The voter’s signature style may have changed over time.” Doesn’t build confidence, does it?

Regardless of what candidates, elections officials and the governor tell you, California is NOT an “All Vote by Mail State”!

The most reliable way to vote is IN PERSON.

To learn more about voting securely, read this advice from Election Integrity Project California, a non-partisan nonprofit organization focused on fair and honest elections – www.eip-ca.com.

At their site, you’ll also find a “Citizen Incident Statement,” which you can use to report unusual activity.

A few examples: Your registration was changed without your knowledge or permission; you’re told you already voted or you’re not on the rolls and are then required to vote provisionally; you received ballot information for a person who doesn’t live at your address.

To find the most convenient vote center, visit

locator.lavote.gov/locations. If you’re looking for a conservative voting guide, here’s one from the local Republican Women’s club: bit.ly/JuneVoterGuide.

So, get out and vote in person! Don’t wait until “Election Day” on June 7 — go early and take advantage of smaller crowds!

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. It must be fought for, protected and handed on [to our children] for them to do the same.”

— Ronald Reagan

Patricia Suzanne is a professional writer, retired small business owner, and conservative Republican activist. She is determined to make California golden again by waking up one voter at a time to embrace conservative values and pressure legislators to restore Constitutional freedoms. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.