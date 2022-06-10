Rick Barker | Back to School?

In re: Judy Reinsma, “Where Does Garcia Stand on Roe?” letters, June 2.

I’m continually amazed and amused by the number of seemingly adult and fairly intelligent people who apparently have never bothered reading the founding documents of the country they live in.

Unless our esteemed current President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. and the “Squad” revoked it while I was sleeping last night, I believe that the 10th Amendment to our Constitution still exists: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

The “supposed” Supreme Court Ruling on the infamous Roe v. Wade case (at this point the decision has not been officially or legally announced) would, if it says what has been leaked, do absolutely nothing but return the issue of abortion back to the states and the people rather than have it decided by nine justices. Period, end of story! It DOES NOT prohibit or even restrict abortions at all since the court will have ruled that they do not have that authority since doing so would violate the 10th Amendment.

I believe Rep. Mike Garcia has very openly and publicly stated on numerous occasions, both as a candidate as well as a twice-elected member of Congress and also in his former career as a United States Navy officer, that he swore to “support and defend the Constitution” and that is exactly what he does no matter the personal or political consequences. Disagree with him if you will, but Congressman Garcia is doing exactly what our elected people are supposed to do. Unlike many of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle, he does not say or do things just to get votes, which I personally find very refreshing.

Rick Barker

Valencia