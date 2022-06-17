Rob Kerchner | A Cold Civil War in America

Our country is truly in the midst of a cold civil war.

Unlike the original Civil War, this one is not defined by geography or violence, but as before, the country is evenly split, and the central issue is — once again — whether our nation will uphold its foundational values and ideals of liberty.

This cold civil war has grown exponentially during our lifetimes, fueled by leftism in government, education and media that contends it has the wisdom and the right to rule peaceful others for a greater purpose. How it will turn out is anybody’s guess, but if judged by results rather then emotions, the leftist/anti-liberty perspective has no leg to stand on.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia