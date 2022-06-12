Ron Singerman | Not Enough Democrats?

Letters to the Editor
Re: “Recommendations For A Purple District,” letters, Thomas Oatway, June 2.

So, Mr. Oatway, you want Mike Garcia out of the district. You won’t be happy until the state of California is 100% Democrat.

It’s roughly 70% now, including state Assembly, Senate and federal offices, and the state is in absolute shambles. The haves leave the state while the have nots pour in.

Seems to me your party name [Democratic] is a misnomer. Maybe some of the contributors to Signal letters can suggest a name that would be more appropriate.

Ron Singerman
Valencia

