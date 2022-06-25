Ronald Perry | Is This Constitutional?

How is it constitutional to have the Jan. 6 (committee hearings) held on public television? If they were reporting on the results of the (hearings) then I could understand, but there has been nothing proven, yet, of President Donald Trump’s connection to the attack.

I am not a Trump supporter (I do support his policies) and I do believe the people who attacked the Capitol need to be punished, but I don’t believe he or anyone else deserves to be tried in the court of public opinion.

This “trial,” I believe, is nothing but a way for the Democrats to persuade the public how to vote should President Trump run again in 2022. They don’t want to admit what a dismal failure President Joe Biden has been, so it is necessary to keep the focus on how “terrible” President Trump was.

Oh, and by the way, what has ever happened to the Black Lives Matter people who attacked and burned the federal court building in Oregon? Or the two federal buildings they destroyed in Los Angeles? Weren’t those federal offenses? And why aren’t we seeing those trials on television?

Will someone please explain to me how this “trial” is constitutional? I just don’t understand.

Ronald Perry

Canyon Country