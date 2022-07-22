Allied OMS expands footprint to include SCV oral surgery practice

News release

Allied OMS – a doctor-owned-and-led management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space – announced it is expanding in California with three new partnerships, including one practice in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The new partnerships are with the SCV’s Newhall Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Group, as well as Alameda Oral Surgery Group, in Burbank, and Antelope Valley Oral Surgery, in Lancaster.

“We look for visionary and entrepreneurial oral and maxillofacial surgeons who are invested in the future of OMS and patient care,” said Ryan Graham, COO of Allied OMS. “These California-based doctors exemplify that spirit. We look forward to helping them maximize the value of their practices.”

Unlike the traditional private equity or private equity-backed group model, the doctor-members of Allied OMS collectively own the organization – creating a doctor-owned private equity vehicle in which doctors are in charge of their economic future. Doctors merge their practice with Allied and in exchange receive centralized services, accounting and finance, marketing support, and business development. They join a platform of like-minded OMS practices unified for collective power and are prepared for an eventual sale via Allied’s proprietary private equity preparedness model.

Dr. Gennady Landa and Dr. Alexei Mizin both practice at Alameda Oral Surgery Group in Burbank, Newhall Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Group in the SCV, and Antelope Valley Oral Surgery in Lancaster; they are joined by Dr. Keith Radack in Burbank and Dr. John Scaramella in Santa Clarita.

All three practices treat a wide variety of problems related to the mouth, teeth and facial regions. The doctors practice the full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery with expertise ranging from dental implant surgery and wisdom tooth removal to maxillofacial pathology and trauma, including techniques designed to rebuild bone structure with minimal surgical intervention.

“Allied OMS shares our vision for the growth of our practices and the OMS industry,” said Landa. “Their unique model and deep knowledge of private equity position us for operational and economic benefit over the next few years.”

“There’s no doubt that consolidation is here, and OMS practices are attractive to traditional private equity groups and private equity-backed organizations, but I was looking for a different option,” said Mizin. “Allied OMS puts doctors at the helm of the private equity entity – the entity that would otherwise buy our practices. With the Allied model, we get to benefit directly from that unique structure in the short term and even more in the long run.”

The addition of the three California practices to Allied OMS’s network marks 17 surgeons and 14 locations in California. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, Allied OMS has a network of 34 surgeons serving patients out of 28 locations across California, Colorado, Oregon and Texas.

Newhall Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery specializes in surgical procedures of the mouth and jaws, including dental implants, bone grafts, wisdom teeth, impacted teeth surgery, oral pathology, facial trauma, sleep apnea, cleft palate and more.