Arthur Saginian | Pot, Meet the Kettle

Lois Eisenberg recently (May 13) submitted a highly biased — and a bit hypocritical — criticism of the “Grand Ol’ GOP” to The Signal. It conjured up in me an image of one leper pointing out the disfigurements on another leper, which is where we get the old saying, “the pot calling the kettle black.” I took Lois’ letter and examined it in the mirror, and to my astonishment the letter in the reflection was ever so slightly different from the one she wrote. It was the “kettle’s” reply, and it went like this:

The truth is not on the agenda of the Democratic Party, and they are destroying the American (republic) democracy.

Where have all the long-ago Democrats gone, who are long in coming?

Those old boys had integrity, morals, ethics, honor as their principles, and abided by the Constitution.

We now have the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her “Squad” who have ushered in the latest fad of being “woke.” She wants to forgive college debt, eliminate fossil fuels (100% gone), and make America “green” again (another form of “MAGA,” get it?). The most astounding aspect of this college graduate from Brooklyn is that she got a degree in economics. What kind of economics are they teaching at Boston College these days? How does 5+5=0?

Lies and deceptions aside (I expect that from ALL politicians), how about outright nonsense? AOC’s visions for our future beg simple questions that cannot be answered. Simple questions such as, do you have a replacement for what you want to get rid of and why should one half of the population work to finance the lives of the other half? The GOP bailed out large banks and corporations that did really stupid things under the banner of “too big to fail,” but the Democrats want the productive to bail out anyone and everyone who can’t get his life in order. This is smack dab in the category of “two wrongs don’t make a right.” Talk about “over-correction” — THAT is the Democratic way.

This Democratic Party is a different breed now. They have no accountability for their corruption and they do not want any of their own to be held accountable for their crimes. The police must stand aside as mayhem rules the day, and I wonder if the Bidens will ever be brought to trial for the rewards they reaped through their “alleged” (of course) activities. You’re not supposed to use public office for personal gain.

The old boy Democrats held honor and principle on their sleeves. This present Democratic Party has no Kennedys, no Roosevelts, etc.

When you want power, privilege and perks, you listen to your “lesser angels,” as have the present Democratic Party.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita