Canyon’s cross country and track teams to host triathlon

The Canyon High School cross country and track teams are scheduled Aug. 6 to host the 33rd annual Castaic Lake Triathlon.

The triathlon will feature a 400-meter swim, 9-mile bike ride and 3-mile run. The kids’ triathlon will feature a 100-meter swim, 3-mile bike ride and 1-mile run.

Last year more than 170 people participated in the triathlon.

This event will help financially support the Canyon High School cross country and track team.

Registration and more information can be found at bit.ly/3OsUaUg or email meet manager Chris Jackson at [email protected] if you have any questions.