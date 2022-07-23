City reports record filming levels

The Santa Clarita Film Office has achieved record numbers for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, beating the previous records set in the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

The Santa Clarita Film Office issued 627 permits, creating 1,729 film days, which generated $43.9 million in estimated economic impact to the valley from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. These figures represent an 11% increase in permits, 25% increase in film days and a 30% increase in the estimated economic impact compared to the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

This is the seventh consecutive fiscal year in which the Film Office has recorded more than 500 permits, more than 1,300 film days and $30 million or more in estimated economic impact generated from location filming alone. These numbers do not include the reported numbers of film days and economic benefit from filming taking place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“The film industry is a vital part of our economy and a really critical component,” said Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp.

The success of the Film Office is attributed to the many qualities that filming in SCV has to offer, such as the city’s film incentive program, movie ranch overlay zone, low-cost permit fees and fast processing times, the California film and television tax credit program and more.

There are currently six movie ranches within the city’s movie ranch overlay zone: Rancho Deluxe, Blue Cloud Movie Ranch, Sable Movie Ranch, Rancho Maria, Diamond V Ranch and Veluzat Motion Picture Ranch.

One of the primary points of appeal is that SCV is located in Los Angeles’ entertainment industry “Thirty Mile Zone,” a studio zone radius used by union film projects to determine per diem rates and driving distances for crew members, according to the California Film Commission.

Santa Clarita is also valued for its variety of looks and aesthetics throughout the valley.

“They don’t have to travel to multiple cities to get multiple looks,” said Evan Thomason, economic and development associate for the Santa Clarita Film Office. “Santa Clarita can double as every different part of the United States, but we often double also as different countries.”

Many popular television shows, some even being Emmy nominees and winners, were filmed in the SCV such as “Euphoria,” “This Is Us,” “American Horror Stories,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Pam & Tommy,” “The Dropout” and more.

Locally based television shows include “Cesar Milan: Better Human, Better Dog,” “Good Trouble,” “The Afterparty,” “CSI: Vegas,” “NCIS,” “Wipeout” and more.

Feature films also contribute to the success of the Film Office. Some films recently filmed in the SCV include “King Richard,” “Wildflower,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Kimi,” “9 Bullets,” “Amsterdam,” “Breaking,” “Dog,” “Jackass Forever,” “North of the 10,” “Purple Hearts” and more.

Current SCV-based TV shows and productions include “Good Trouble,” “Mayans MC,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “NCIS” and “S.W.A.T.”

In addition, many music videos, online content and commercials were filmed in the valley.

More information about filming in Santa Clarita can be found at FilmSantaClarita.com or by contacting the Film Office at 661-284-1425.