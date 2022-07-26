Gary Curtis | In Defense of DOMA

Last week, our Republican Rep. Mike Garcia joined with Democrats and (sadly) 46 other Republicans to approve the deceptively called Respect for Marriage Act. It now goes to the Senate.

The bill (H.R. 8404) repeals the Defense of Marriage Act, which was approved in 1996 by overwhelming bipartisan majorities in both chambers of Congress and signed into law by President Bill Clinton to recognize and protect natural marriage in federal law. This new bill would seem to force every state to accept the definition of marriage of other states, pushing a “lowest common denominator” on all of the states.

For example, should any state legislature or court choose to recognize polygamy, it seems every state would be effectively forced to accept that new standard, without regard for the well-being of its children and families. It also appears to increase the threat of legal liability to those who may decline to affirm same-sex marriage.

Natural marriage (of a biologically compatible man and woman) has existed for millennia and is part of the very fabric of a free society. It is one of the first institutions of a civilized society. It is still in children’s best interest to be raised in homes with a married mother and father. Our nation’s laws should be shaped by what is best for society as a whole and especially for our children.

It was wrong of the Supreme Court to redefine marriage in 2015 when it overruled 30 states that recognized and defended natural marriage and it is wrong for Congress to attempt to legislate the redefinition of marriage now. Our legislators should note and vote for the benefits of natural marriage to society as a whole and to our children, in particular.

Please contact our two Democrat Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla and urge them to vote NO when this politically disturbing and socially destructive bill comes before them!

Gary Curtis

Newhall