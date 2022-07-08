Olga Kaczmar | Ukrainian Corruption Misdesignated

Part 2 of 4. Part 1 appeared June 25.

Ukraine should be the richest country in Europe. Ukraine can meet the food needs of hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

Ukraine ranks high in many categories. Among them:

• First in Europe in terms of arable land area.

• First place in the world in exports of sunflower and sunflower oil.

• First in Europe in proven recoverable reserves of uranium ores.

• First in Europe in ammonia production.

Ukraine is also second in the world in barley production and fourth place in barley exports; second in Europe and fourth largest natural gas pipeline system in the world; second place in Europe and 10th place in the world in terms of titanium ore reserves; second place in the world in explored reserves of manganese ores; second largest iron ore reserves in the world; second place in Europe in mercury ore reserves.

QAnon followers say Ukraine is a corrupt country and Russia is trying to topple President Volodomyr Zelensky because of corruption. They also use the excuse of child trafficking to invade Ukraine. They say that Chernobyl is a child trafficking hub, according to Military Alliance. We have child trafficking and Nazis in the U.S., but that doesn’t allow Russia to bomb our cities. I think this is disinformation to allow Vladimir Putin to rebuild the USSR. They seem to have Belarus already under his control. Russia took Crimea in 2014 under Barack Obama’s watch. Russia took Georgia in 2008 under George W. Bush’s watch.

Zelensky is a very popular president among Ukrainians and is pro-Ukraine, unlike the previous Russian puppet Viktor Yanukovych, who the Ukrainians booted out. Now Russia wants to terrorize Ukraine to get rid of Zelensky and put in another puppet.

The media mentions nothing that Ukraine was the world’s fourth largest nuclear power in 1991 when it accepted America’s promise (1994 Budapest Agreement) of protection in exchange to denuclearize.

The $40 billion package, which was hurried through Congress, will not go to Ukraine’s defense. The Biden Administration is stalling on sending powerful weapons to Ukraine that could make the Russians retreat. The U.S. powers will siphon off this money for their secret projects. They won’t send armaments to seal the skies over Ukraine. They won’t send long-range missiles that could save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

Russia is stealing Ukraine’s children and claiming they are saving them from trafficking. Ukraine is defenseless as Biden betrays them. Biden broke America’s promise to defend a good ally that is Europe’s first line of defense against Russian expansion. It’s losing its people — 7 million so far to other countries. They can’t come back to the land they love because their homes and cities are in ruin. Once again Ukraine is a scorched earth.

Olga Kaczmar

Santa Clarita