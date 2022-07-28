Richard Myers | Demand Assault Weapon Ban Now

Well, our weak-kneed Congress did it to us again. They passed some of the weaker anti-gun legislation and are busy patting themselves on the back. And they are getting away with it again with too many of “we the people.”

Those “Washingtonians” sell us, “Look, look, we passed something, aren’t we wonderful!”

There’re not. They don’t have the guts. they lack the courage to step up to the plate and do what is needed: a complete ban on assault weapons.

We should not accept the notion that people are killed in many other ways so we shouldn’t come down on assault weapons, but the reality is that we should. We should because these are the instruments that make killing easy and make killing in great numbers easy.

I hope we will finally wake up and demand the assault weapon ban now, not after more mass killings.

Richard Myers

Valencia