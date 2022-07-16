Thomas Oatway | Up Next for Thomas and SCOTUS?

I have been making a list of behaviors that Clarence Thomas and the Not-So Supreme Court can eliminate. I have a pretty complete list now. This being the July 4 weekend, I suggest that we make fireworks celebrations illegal. The dogs hate the noise and hide under the bed.

It seems like we have had a rash of hit-and-run killings lately. Cars were not around in the late 1700s. No reason to keep cars around anymore.

At the top of my list is interracial marrage. If we could have made this illegal we could have avoided having Barack Obama as president. This conservative court will surely agree.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia