Diane Zimmerman | The Destruction of California, U.S.

Oh my God! Gas prices going down? So many of you so excited about that? Say what?

Of course they are going to go down, probably quite a bit, until after the November election results come in.

If the “conservative” Republicans win, they will, more than likely, keep going down and down. If the “far left” Democrats (who should not be using the name “Democrat,” in my opinion) win, your gas prices will skyrocket to much higher than they were in June 2022.

(Of course, I hope I am wrong.)

Water regulations forced on us? What happened to all of Newsom’s promises and the billions of dollars that went toward water preservation? All of us should be insisting on this being answered. Now!

Electricity and oil? Yup. Let’s make sure that “everyone” switches to electric vehicles. Sure. Would be soooo great for our state and country.

Correct me if I am wrong. Isn’t our electric grid overwhelmed right now? Or is that another preplanned lie that has been forced upon us?

Hmm, the United States has the cleanest oil in the world. And, we have more than anyone. But, we close down our pipelines and beg other countries for gas that does not even compare to the cleanness of our own? All in the name of “climate change”? Our climate has not been changing any more than it has always changed back and forth.

Check it out for yourselves!

I feel so sad for the very wonderful young men and women who are dedicating their lives to “The Green New Deal.” What a complete sham. Soros, Gates, Zuckerberg, the Obamas, Clintons, Bushes, Newsoms, Pelosis, Schumers, the Squad and all spreading this crap to innocent folks. So many, that a lot of us have trusted, turning on America BIG time.

Newsom and all of his cronies have, almost, completed their demise of California being the “place to live and bring up your family.” Just look at their voting records. They are totally responsible for California’s skyrocketed crime rate, drugs flowing into our state, illegals creating disastrous homeless situations, taxes on those who actually WORK going through the roof, Critical Race Theory’s continuing invasion of our government-run schools at all levels, God being removed from you name it, city councils and school boards being run by many (not all) who hate the freedoms that the United States was founded on…. Oh, so much more.

Santa Clarita, our beautiful city, wanting to build more and more (at least our illustrious City Council seems to think it a GREAT idea, right along with all but one running for their positions). You MUST be kidding me!

And, now, Gavin Newsom has the complete audacity to think he would complete his lifelong dream of destroying the United States of America by seeking to become the next president. Yup! The rest of the country really wants to be “just like California”! That is why so many are leaving California as quickly as they can.

Will someone, when they argue with me, please tell me anything that is not taxed in California?

Of course, these are just my opinions. Though I believe that a great and growing number of folks believe as I do.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita