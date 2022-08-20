Stephen Smith | If Men Were Angels… But They’re Not

America occupies a unique position in the history of the world. W. Cleon Skousen called it “The 5,000-Year Leap.” Prior to the creation of the United States, the purpose of the people was to serve their liege lord, the king, and/or the state. There was little or no distribution of power. Any rights or liberties came from the good graces of the monarch or the state.

In 1776, a miracle happened. In the words of Thomas Jefferson:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. —That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute New Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

With the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the ratification of the Constitution and the creation of our republic, everything changed. Gone was “The Divine Right of Kings.” Our rights became God-given and not dependent on the whims of a powerful individual. Power came from permission given by the people and was temporary.

Most decisions were recognized as best being made locally and not by central control.

We became a nation of laws and not of man. The fragility of this system was well-known.

“If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and the next place, oblige it to control itself.” (James Madison, father of the U. S. Constitution).

The evidence that our government under Democrat majority has proven to be unable to control itself is overwhelming. For example, two failed impeachments using fraudulent evidence supplied by political opponent Hillary Clinton.

The Jan. 6 investigation is designed to eliminate Donald Trump from any future in politics but that “investigation” is unable to provide any evidence of his participation, yet the inquisition constantly declared him guilty.

Using the device of reconciliation to bypass the 60-vote rule to establish massive taxing and spending programs that show little evidence that they will achieve what was publicly stated by the Democrats.

Creating a massive new army of well-armed IRS agents (5 million rounds of ammo and 5,000 guns, why?) that will likely be used to harass and impoverish Republican political enemies. It’s commonly called a praetorian guard.

We have just seen the FBI invade Donald Trump’s home, pointing weapons of war at servants, and the Secret Service claiming he had in his possession secret documents that belonged to the National Archives.

The president gets to decide if a document is secret. Democrats who stole documents like Sandy Berger, former national security advisor, from the National Archives in 2003 and Hillary Clinton, who destroyed subpoenaed evidence, were never charged or prosecuted. The above are the actions of tyrants and not democratically elected representatives in a constitutional republic.

The time has long passed to believe what the government and legacy media are telling us. They are sociopathic. They are without conscience.

Believe the results and consequences of policy and actions.

Look a little deeper.

For example, the president is taking a bow because of the low unemployment rates. The problem is that the labor participation rates are terrible, likely because with all the COVID-related income redistribution programs, not working pays the same or more than being employed. Educate yourself.

If you are searching for someone to blame, look in the mirror. We, the American people have elected these proto-Marxists.

The proper battle ground is the ballot box, and the Constitution is losing.

It is imperative that freedom-loving people win in 2022 and 2024. Being informed and voting is not enough. We all must get involved. Donate to Constitution-loving candidates.

Walk for them, make phone calls, talk to your friends, neighbors and anyone who will listen to you.

Be on the lookout for fraud and corruption.

I know it is a lot to ask but it really is up to you. The future depends on what all of us are willing to do today. We must work to allow the system to self-correct.

If we do not, the consequences will be to “alter or abolish it.”

A very high price to pay for we the people if we fail in our duty as American citizens.

Stephen Smith is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.