Brian Richards | Earth to Planet Democrat…

It’s all Trump’s fault!

The price of the cheapest gallon of gas is now again approaching or surpassing $6 here in Santa Clarita. President Joe Biden and his advisors thought getting rid of 25% of our strategic oil reserve would help, and apparently it did help a little. But as anyone with a scintilla of economic knowledge knows, this was bound to be a minor and temporary fix meant to put a Band-Aid on an overtly hostile administration toward energy. Our strategic reserve is now the lowest it’s been in 37 years because of this foolish move — bit.ly/3SkG2yO. President Biden says he wants to replenish it with $80 oil but let us not forget these are the same geniuses who blocked President Donald Trump’s bid to increase the reserve with $24 oil. It’s hard to imagine even trying to be this incompetent. I haven’t noticed the administration bragging about gas prices lately. Odd….

Fentanyl is killing 300 Americans each day! More than 100,000 Americans are killed each year because of a deadly drug that’s made in China and is trafficked across our southern border that Vice President Kamala Harris says is secure. In President Trump’s four years in office we averaged 780,000 southern border encounters per year. In President “The Southern Border is Secure” Biden’s two years we are averaging 2 million! Only on Planet Democrat is the border secure and only on Planet Democrat is this not recognized as a crisis.

The left wets themselves over 50 migrants on President Barack Obama’s island but ignores millions who are trafficked on our southern border. The misery of human trafficking, sexual assault and deaths of these migrants does nothing to convince them that President “The Southern Border is Secure” Biden’s policies are a disaster. Not even 100,000 dead Americans is enough to convince them. They celebrate our diversity on the tragic deaths of these Americans. As long as that diversity doesn’t infringe on their wealthy enclave at Martha’s Vineyard, that is. “Diversity is our strength, now get the hell off our island!”

They sure don’t want to talk about crime and the idiotic “defund the police” movement that has caused even more death and misery to Americans. They really don’t want to talk about inflation that inched up again last month to 8.3%. And speaking of 8.3%, what universe are they from where they can say the inflation rate is ONLY 8.3%? Do these people go to the grocery store? Look at energy bills? Buy cars? We all know inflation is really double that number, at least!

But wait, wasn’t the left bragging about stock market prices a few short months ago? Surely that’s a silver lining in their totality of soul-crushing economic policies, right? When Joe “I’ll heal the country” Biden took office the stock market was at 31,000. As of this writing it’s at 29,400, a 5% reduction since he took office. President Trump inherited a stock market that was 20,000 when he took office, but in this day and age, a 50% increase is a disaster and a 5% decrease is the work of heroes! Has anyone seen a chart of the Fed’s interest rates? (casaplorer.com/fed-interest-rate.) It’s not pretty and thus, according to the inhabitants of Planet Democrat, either a magnificent success or something to be ignored in favor of the next political hack taking a swing at President Trump.

If Republicans were smart, a pretty big leap I have to admit, they would run on three words this November and in 2024. The economy, the border, and crime! Those three things are categorical failures and all three are making life in America for millions a living hell. If you want proof that the left has nothing to run on, watch the negative comments to this letter. If they have the guts to comment, it certainly won’t be about the substance of this letter or to refute anything I’ve written. They always have Trump to talk about even though by every metric this country was in better shape with him in charge.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch