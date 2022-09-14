Dodgers clinch ninth division title in 10 seasons, beat Arizona, 4-0

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their ninth NL West division title in 10 seasons Tuesday after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks, 4-0, on the road.

The only year the Dodgers have not won the division title in that stretch was 2021 when the San Francisco Giants won one more game than the Dodgers. They have now won 20 division titles in team history.

The Dodgers are currently 98-43, the best record in baseball by a fair margin – the Houston Astros were 92-50 entering Tuesday – and are the first team to clinch their division. They are on pace for 112 wins, shattering the team’s best mark of 106 wins, set in both 2019 and 2021. The 141 games that it took for the Dodgers to clinch the division marks the quickest in team history as well.

Clayton Kershaw earned the victory in Tuesday’s contest, tossing seven scoreless innings while striking out five and giving up just two hits and a walk. He has now been on the mound for four starts in a division-clinching game.