Fall into Entertainment

By Michele E. Buttelman

The Fall entertainment season is here. Not only is it NFL and college football season, but also new seasons of your favorite television shows are arriving daily, as well as films, concerts and theater.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will play The Canyon Santa Clarita on Oct. 14. Courtesy Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

Football

Nothing says “fall” like football. In the Santa Clarita Valley, you can take in a College of the Canyons Cougar football game at Cougar Stadium on the campus of COC, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

General admission tickets are $10 each. For tickets visit https://cocathletics.com/information/Event_Tickets

Upcoming home games include:

Thursday, Oct. 13 vs. Bakersfield College

7 p.m. Homecoming Celebration

Saturday, Oct. 29 vs. East L.A. College

4 p.m. All SCV youth football & cheer teams admitted free of charge (w/ uniform).

Saturday, Nov. 12 vs. Long Beach City

6 p.m. All veterans and active-duty military admitted free w/ valid ID.

Friday Night Lights, SCV high school football games are played throughout the SCV. Contact your local high school for more information on the Canyon H.S. Cowboys, Castaic H.S. Coyotes, Golden Valley H.S. Grizzlies, Hart H.S. Indians, Saugus H.S. Centurions, Valencia H.S. Vikings and West Ranch H.S. Wildcats.

SoFi Stadium:

Sept. 25 Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers

Oct. 9 Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Oct. 16 Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

Oct. 17 Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Oct. 23 Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

Oct. 30 San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

For tickets visit the official ticket marketplace of the NFL www.ticketmaster.com/nfl.

Broadcast TV

It’s time to renew our love affair with old favorites:

CBS: “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Young Sheldon,” “NCIS” “Ghosts” and “The Equalizer.”

NBC: “Young Rock,” the entire “Law & Order” franchise.

ABC: “Abbott Elementary,” “The Good Doctor.”

FOX: “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Masked Singer.”

Promising newbies include:

CBS: “So Help Me Todd”

NBC: “Quantum Leap”

ABC: “The Rookie: Feds,” “Alaska Daily.”

FOX: “Monarch”

Streaming

Amazon Prime Video “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

One of the most anticipated shows of 2022 is now streaming. Set in Middle-earth thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings,” Amazon has committed to five seasons.

“The Great British Baking Show” on Netflix stars Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood as judges with hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas and 12 new contestants. Courtesy Netflix.

Netflix “The Great British Baking Show”

Airing on Fridays with 10 total episodes the finale will be on Nov. 18. Stars Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back as judges and Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas resume hosting duties. This season’s 12 competitors range in age from 18 to 60 and hail from a wide mix of backgrounds.

Disney+ “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory”

At just 29, National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory has already become the face for a new generation of adventurers. In this series, he brings viewers along on a variety of journeys with the wild animals that exist in all corners of the world.

“Black Adam” from Warner Bros. opens in movie theaters Oct. 21. It stars The Rock as an ancient Egyptian predecessor of Captain Marvel. Courtesy Warner Bros.

Films in Theaters

Opening Oct. 7

“Amsterdam”

Set in the ’30s, it follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.

Margot Robbie, Michael Shannon, Robert De Niro, Timothy Olyphant, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldana, Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Chris Rock.

Opening Oct. 14

“Halloween Ends”

The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode isn’t over.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Bill Block, Rohan Campbell, David Gordon Green, Jason Blum, Judy Greer, Will Patton.

Opening Oct. 21

“Black Adam”

An ancient Egyptian predecessor of Captain Marvel fights his way to modern times to challenge Captain Marvel and his Marvel Family associates. Dwayne Johnson.

“Ticket to Paradise”

A divorced couple journeys to Bali to stop their daughter from getting hitched. George Clooney, Julia Roberts.

Opening Oct. 28

“Armageddon Time”

Coming-of-age story based off screenwriter, James Gray’s, childhood during the era of the election of Ronald Reagan.

Anthony Hopkins, Robert De Niro, James Gray, Anne Hathaway, Oscar Isaac, Jeremy Strong, Donald Sutherland, Cate Blanchett.

Theater

Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St, Newhall, CA 91321.

For tickets and reservations call (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org.

“Southern Fried Funeral”

Sept 23 – Oct 30

Dewey Frye is dead and the rest of his family is left to pick up the pieces — that is if they don’t kill each other first. A big-hearted comedy about family, Southern-style.

Sept 24 – Oct 29

“Beau Jest”

A Jewish woman is fed up with her interfering mother disapproving of her boyfriend, she makes up a perfect new relationship with a man who meets her parents’ expectations, but when they insist on meeting him, she has to hire an actor to play the part.

Harry Styles Love On Tour 2022 will appear at the Kia Forum in Inglewood Oct. 23-Nov. 15. Styles latest album is “Harry’s House.” Courtesy Harry Styles.

Concerts

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 SoFi Stadium: Bad Bunny

Oct. 3 Hollywood Bowl: Stevie Nicks

Oct. 4 Hollywood Bowl: Wu Tang Clan and Nas

Oct. 7 Hollywood Bowl: Pet Shop Boys and New Order

Oct. 9 Inglewood Kia Forum: Mary J Blige

Oct. 14: The Canyon Santa Clarita: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Oct. 14 The Greek Theatre: Jason Bonhams Led Zeppelin Experience

Oct. 14-15 Hollywood Bowl: Florence and The Machine

Oct. 16 The Greek Theatre: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band

Oct. 18 The Greek Theatre: Carley Rae Jepsen

Oct. 19 Inglewood Kia Forum: Panic at the Disco

Oct. 23-24, 26, 28-29, 31, Nov. 2, 4-5, Nov. 7, 9, Nov. 11-15 Inglewood Kia Forum: Harry Styles Love On Tour 2022

Nov. 1 Hollywood Bowl: The Who

Nov. 18-19 Inglewood Kia Forum: Lizzo

Tickets:

www.hollywoodbowl.com

www.lagreektheatre.com

www.ticketmaster.com