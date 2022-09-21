Rick Barker | Working Across the Aisle

A lot of people in and out of public office often speak of working with the other party, especially when they are running for office. But a close look at the actual records of our elected officials shows that they seldom walk like they talk once in office.

One of the rare and exemplary examples of working across the aisle to get things done is our own U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia.

Rep. Garcia is very outspoken and equally proud of the fact that he will work with any of his fellow members in Congress, regardless of party, to get things done for the country, our state and for the people in this district. Rep. Garcia is an American first and foremost and as a decorated combat Naval aviator he voluntarily placed his life on the line for his country and for the Marines and Army soldiers on the ground in Iraq day after day and night after night.

A visit to his congressional website,

mikegarcia.house.gov, will provide you with all of the legislation he has personally authored or co-authored and also the legislation he has voted for and against, and he actually even gives the reader his reasons for voting the way he did.

Contrast this with his opponent Ms. Christy Smith. You would be hard-pressed to find a more partisan person running for this office in a district she has lost twice to Rep. Garcia. Her radical far-left views — despite what she continually claims she doesn’t have — have been rejected by the voters in this district twice when running against Rep. Garcia.

Do you think Ms. Smith would follow the congressman’s documented and proven practice of working across the aisle to get things done for the people in the district or would she only cater to her far-left base where all of her money and support is coming from?

Rick Barker

Valencia