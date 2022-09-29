Ron Singerman | What About the Other Side?

Re: Letters, Thomas Oatway, Sept. 27.

While something MAY come of this latest “full court press” on (former) President Donald Trump, I would like to hear your comments on Hillary Clinton’s whitewashing of her Blackberry of about 33,000 messages of government business and maybe a few comments on her involvement in creating the Russian dossier that turned out to be phony from the beginning.

And maybe a few comments about the money she authorized to create it.

Just curious as to what your take is on wrongdoing on the other side of the aisle.

I’ll save the Hunter Biden hijinks and where they may lead for another time.

Ron Singerman

Valencia