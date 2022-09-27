Thomas Oatway | Fantasyland in Trump White House

It is becoming obvious that the Donald Trump White House was Fantasyland as far as classified document control was concerned. I worked in the classified environment during my career, and what was happening in MAGA Trumpland was bizarre.

First, our document control department kept close control of top-secret documents. And top-secret compartmentalized information had to be kept in an approved facility. The Trump bedroom, a closet at Mar-a-Lago, or a Bekins transport vehicle would definitely not qualify. If I or anyone removed such a document and took it home, a federal agent would surely be at the front door that evening. What were the White House document control people doing? Were they also the “best people”?

The late Art Linkletter made a nice living interviewing children saying the funniest things. We do not have this entertainment these days, but we do have politicians. For example, Trump compared his document controversy to an overdue library book. Funny that he would make that point. He likely never had a library card, or took out reading material.

Another politician, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, suggested that the Trump classified document controversy was simply a “storage issue.” Yes, but storage of classified documents in your son’s bedroom is pretty funny comedy. Rubio, who graduated from the same university as I did, must have entered under an “infirmative action” program. And the standards for student performance must have deteriorated over the years. That is my story, and I am sticking with it.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia