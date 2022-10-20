Conga Blues: Poncho Sanchez performing at The Canyon

News release

For more than three decades as both a leader and a sideman, conguero Poncho Sanchez has stirred up a fiery stew of straight-ahead jazz, gritty soul music, and infectious melodies and rhythms from a variety of Latin American and South American sources.

Sanchez is performing live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Nov. 4.

“To me, Latin jazz is the world’s greatest music,” Sanchez said in a prepared statement. “It has the melodic and harmonic sophistication of jazz and American standards, and the flavor and energy of Latin American music. What I’m most proud of is that this music – while it may sound exotic at times – is from America. It was born in New York City, when Chano Pozo met Dizzy Gillespie for the first time in the mid-1940s. They created something that didn’t exist before in this country. I’m very proud to take this music all over the world all the time.”

Doors at 6 p.m., headliner at 8 p.m. Tickets ($20 to $36 plus fees) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.