Dead Man’s Halloween Party: Oingo Boingo Former Members at The Canyon

News release

Former members of the legendary new wave group Oingo Boingo are coming to The Canyon Oct. 28, performing hits “Dead Man’s Party,” “Weird Science,” “We Close Our Eyes,” “Only a Lad,” “Just Another Day,” “Stay,” “Out Of Control,” “Who Do You Want To Be,” “Gratitude,” Private Life,” and many more.

Original ’80s- and ’90s-era Oingo Boingo members Johnny “Vatos” Hernandez, Sam “Sluggo” Phipps, Carl Graves, and on occasion Steve Bartek, John Avila, and Doug Legacy are joined by Brendan McCreary (vocals), Mike Glendinning (guitar), Freddy Hernandez (bass), Brian Swartz (trumpet), and Felice Hernandez (backing vocals) to form Oingo Boingo Former Members.

This group has been performing and selling out venues in California since 2005, including the iconic Greek Theater.

With a loyal West Coast following, Oingo Boingo was even honored by the city of Los Angeles when the City Council designated April 20, 2016, as official “Oingo Boingo Day” in Los Angeles.

You can see Oingo Boingo Former Members live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Oct. 28. Doors at 6 p.m., headliner at 8 p.m. Tickets ($29-$68 plus fees) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.