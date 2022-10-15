Dennis Fuerst | Willing to Cross Party Lines

Last month I had an opportunity to attend a town hall session hosted by our congressman, Mike Garcia. I felt that Congressman Garcia did an outstanding job engaging with constituents and explaining his various votes in Congress. It was particularly enlightening to learn that Congressman Garcia had crossed party lines some 28 times when voting on legislation during less than two years on the job. He explained that it was more important to him to be true to the U.S. Constitution and the best interests of the Californians he represents rather than vote with a rigid party view.

Contrast that open-minded approach in representing his constituents to the record of his opponent in this year’s contest for California’s 27th Congressional District. How many times do you think Assemblywoman Christy Smith crossed party lines in the two years that she represented Santa Clarita in the California Assembly? Does the number zero come to mind?

If you want a representative in Congress who will best serve the interests of the Santa Clarita Valley, you will definitely want to keep Congressman Mike Garcia on the job.

Dennis Fuerst

Santa Clarita