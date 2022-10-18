Edel Alonso | Professional Leader for Hart District

Intelligent, thoughtful and professional are but a few of the adjectives that well describe Cherise Moore. These are qualities that serve her well as a member of the William S. Hart Union High School District board of trustees.

During her tenure on the board, Moore has proved herself to be intelligent as she reviews data and deliberates on issues before making decisions. She has demonstrated her thoughtfulness as she visits school campuses and interacts with students, administrators and staff. The ultimate professional, she conducts herself with dignity and grace whether at a board meeting or representing the district at numerous events and conferences both at the local and state level.

In addition, she has been a leader promoting student wellness, campus safety and student success. I ask that you join me and many others in our community in support of Cherise Moore for re-election on Nov. 8.

Edel Alonso

Valencia