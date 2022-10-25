Linnea Hollowell | Weste a Voice of Reason

The members of the Old Orchard Paseo Preservation Committee endorse Laurene Weste as our favorite City Council member of all time. Her unrivaled contributions to our community are too numerous to list. The dedication she has put forth year after year is unparalleled. Working with the other City Council members to help make wise choices for our city and community has been a great asset.

When one hears Weste mentioned, it is understood that she is the voice of reason, as she looks at the whole picture and makes prudent decisions based on the best outcome for the people as well as the city of Santa Clarita. It’s not surprising she has enjoyed such a lengthy tenure, as her passion and commitment to the original goals of the planned community are evidenced throughout this city.

Linnea Hollowell

Co-Chair, Valencia Old Orchard Paseo

Preservation Committee