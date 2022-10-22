Lois Bauccio | Moore a Proven Leader

Cherise Moore has demonstrated her strong leadership capacity as a member of the William S. Hart Union High School District board for five years. Her outstanding background in education as a teacher at every level, instructional aide and administrator has prepared her well for the important challenges of our high school district and the complexities of life and learning for today’s youth.

I have known Cherise Moore for many years as a community volunteer who sits on numerous nonprofit boards and well as being a longtime friend and colleague of mine as a member of the Zonta Club of SCV, a bedrock of SCV nonprofit community service. The mission of Zonta is to empower women and girls through service and advocacy. “Z Clubs” are the organization’s service project for youth, girls as well as boys, that establishes service clubs at the high school level.

Cherise Moore has been instrumental in helping the youth at three of the Hart district schools establish Z Clubs with two more in the planning phase. I have seen her have a direct impact on the values of community service for youth, and she has been an inspirational example of the best in Santa Clarita for the Z Club members.

Having attended many Hart district board meetings, I have witnessed Cherise Moore prove her leadership skills as she has tackled head-on the complex issues of education today. Because of her professional background, she has a strong grasp on data and finances, and her family’s small business gives her a unique business outlook for educators. Her calm yet firm demeanor is respected by her fellow board members. She has been appreciated and inspirational to district administrators and faculty alike because she personally understands their challenges. She is the parent of a young son who will be a student in the Hart district next year. Her empathy for parents and students is based on personal and ongoing experience.

There could be no better choice for your vote for Area 3 than Cherise Moore. I urge you to take advantage of early voting beginning on Oct. 24. You can check for a nearby drop box, or you can mail it in. Or you can vote in person. Mark your calendar for voting day on Nov. 8. A vote for my friend, Cherise, is a vote for excellence in the education of our children.

Lois Bauccio

Valencia