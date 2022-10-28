Rob Kerchner | Irony and Russia

Hunter Biden took money from Russia, Barack Obama coddled Russia (and sent pallets of cash to Russia’s BFF), Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia (after begging their forgiveness with a “reset button”), Joe Biden’s Afghan debacle encouraged Russia to invade, and the Democratic party’s feckless policies allowed Europe to become dependent on Russian energy AND to underfund NATO.

But there WAS a president who opposed all of that. And the kicker? They claimed he was in Vladimir Putin’s pocket.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita