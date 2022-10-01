Stephen Smith | The Pot Calling the Kettle Black

Recently President Joe Biden made a speech while standing in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Sacred ground that witnessed the birth of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, the greatest and most influential political documents ever conceived that were consistent with the values of Judeo-Christianity.

It was here that our founding documents declared that we have Creator-given natural law rights such as life, liberty, property and the pursuit of happiness. Our government was established with the consent of the governed to protect those God-given individual rights.

They focused on protecting us from tyranny. Not only from kings or dictators but from the majority abusing the minority.

That is why we never had a Democracy. It is a republic with democratically elected representatives with fixed terms to limit inevitable tyranny.

President Biden’s litany of lies was dramatic and evil. His words sought to purge America from dissent, the spirit of democracy be damned.

Democracy under attack by Republicans? Think again. Fascism and tyranny have always been the province of leftists and statists and not original-intent Constitution-loving MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters who were shocked and dismayed by the limited violence on Jan. 6.

Notably forgotten were the torched government buildings and thousands who were injured, raped and/or killed during the so-called BLM riots, which were ignored by the Democrats and legacy media.

By contrast, President Donald Trump’s policies created more individual freedom, encouraged economic growth for all, reduced taxes and regulations while managing the border. He was the most pro-constitutional president in memory.

Between Biden and Trump, who is the real semi-fascist? Who consistently seeks to divide us by race?

Webster’s definition of fascism: “a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the fascist) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.”

It can be better argued that President Biden’s policies are the most fascist in American history. Supporting the leftist-progressive policies demands acting in opposition to all the 10 Commandments.

For example, they encourage envy and coveting in order to justify theft of personal property by the state. Abortion (fetus killing) without due process of law. They dishonor and harass parents who are simply trying to see what their children are being fed in the public school system. They give false witness. For example, under Marxism, the free practice of religion has become an enemy of the state.

The dangerous negativity is endless.

The only truth from Biden’s appearance was the satanic visual image created during the speech. A dark, blood-red projection surrounding the brightly lit flag. The president was framed by armed military while standing in a bullet proof cage.

Big Brother would have been proud.

The president has declared all who supported President Trump’s policies based on the Constitution and biblical values are “semi-fascist.”

It felt like preparing America for a great philosophical purge.

I agree that America is in danger. The abuse of power is coming from those who are in charge (on that front, we’re not even sure who is actually in charge).

Using government institutions such as the FBI, IRS, and Justice Department to harass political rivals are the most undemocratic actions ever taken in the history of the United States.

It is time to get involved and fight for your religious freedom and values at the ballot box this November. It is your responsibility.

