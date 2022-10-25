Volleyball CIF round 2 roundup 

The count is now at three with local teams remaining in the girls’ volleyball playoffs. Saugus is the last team standing in the Foothill League while both Heritage League teams are on to the semifinals.

Here’s everything you need to know before round three on Wednesday:



Saugus sweeps Thousand Oaks, will host Trabuco Hills

The Centurions took care of business in their round two opener with Thousand Oaks. Saugus looked sharp and balanced but the competition will only get tougher from here.

Head coach Zach Ambrose knows having a young team with immense CIF experience is rare. That experience, on top of the team’s overwhelming talent, will keep them in any game.

Saugus will remain home for round three when the team hosts the Trabuco Hills Mustangs (17-15).

The Mustangs are coming off a five-set victory over Crean Lutheran and will have a tough assignment in the Centurions.

Saugus will aim to slow down a pair of Mustang seniors in opposite hitter Erynn Munoz and middle Katelyn Haynes.

The CIF Division 4 quarterfinals between Saugus and Trabuco Hills is slated for Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Trinity knocks off No. 1 Coachella Valley, heads to Santa Fe

The Knights (20-8) posted an impressive win over the top-seed Coachella Valley.

Trinity won with scores of 14-25 25-18 15-25 25-19 16-14.

Now that the Knights have posted a tough win over a tough opponent, if they weren’t already, they’re on everyone’s radar.

Emma Carver and Jordan Hahn both went over 10 kills on the day. Setter Lily Caddow had 25 assists and two aces. Libero Viviana Haro registered 11 digs.

“This was such a great win for our team,” said head coach Rebecca Peluffo. “We were able to slow down their offense and made shifts defensively to get great ups and touches off the block. Playing some tough competition throughout the season helped prepare us as we stayed mentally strong and able to push through when the pressure was on. I am really proud of the girls and how they chose to play together and with such heart to never give up.”

The Knights will be back on the road with a matchup with the Santa Fe Chiefs (22-12).

Sophomore Camya Bottorf and senior Ariel Romero lead the attack for the Chiefs. Trinity has slowed down top players before and will aim for another big defensive performance in Santa Fe Springs.

The Knights and Chiefs face off in the CIF Division 7 quarterfinals Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Brown posts another triple-double in win over Kaiser, SCCS to face Rowland

Santa Clarita Christian girls’ volleyball (22-2) is getting outstanding play from all over the court.

The Cardinals’ leader Kaysa Brown had another terrific night in the win over Kaiser. Brown finished with 29 digs, 26 assists, 13 kills and four aces.

Brown was focused on the net, leaving outside hitter Hannah Shaffer a chance to lead the attack and the senior came through. Shaffer finished the game with 24 kills while adding 27 digs.

Junior Evie Frields added 26 digs, 11 assists and five blocks. Bethany Wilson and Claire Allen were also on hits all night, adding nine and six blocks, respectively. Libero Clara Ayer also added 17 digs.

“It was a very intense match against an amazing defensive team,” said head coach Darcy Brown. “We lost our libero in the first set due to a knee injury but our girls worked together and fought hard to the very end. We were down 22-14 in the fourth set but came back to win 28-26. They showed heart, drive, fight and perseverance for sure.”

The Cards will be back on the road with a Division 6 matchup with the Rowland Raiders (21-8).

The Raiders are led by junior Julianna Lopez and senior Brianna De Jong. The Rowland pair’s attack from the middle and pins has helped the team all season but will now have to face an SCCS team with hands heating up on top of the net.

The Raiders welcome the Cardinals Wednesday at 6 p.m.



Valencia loses heartbreaker to Bishop Diego



The Vikings (18-9) came so close to a trip to the Division 5 quarterfinals but were turned away by the visiting Bishop Diego Cardinals (15-14).

Bishop Diego won with scores of 19-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-25 and 16-14.

Valencia was pushed throughout the game and was right there at the end but came up just short.

It was a great year for the second-place Valencia that finished in the Foothill League’s top three for the first time in five years. The Vikings also earned head coach Kristin Dolan her first playoff win with the team.

It wasn’t the ending Valencia wished for with 16 seniors, but the group helped revitalize the program and get the team back into the playoffs. Even with such a talented and winning senior class departing, the future is bright for Valencia girls’ volleyball.