Diviners Fest set for Sunday

News release

Diviners Fest is a unique annual gathering of conscious artists, transformational speakers, musicians, students of self-growth, and healing workshops for the purpose of mindful awareness and creative expression.

Diviners Fest is scheduled to be held Sunday at 13845 Sierra Highway, on a private ranch and rescue animal sanctuary. The fest will open at 8 a.m. for morning meditation and the festival begins at 9 a.m., running until 9:30 p.m.

More than 15 Los Angeles artists are expected to participate, including Alisun, Latin Grammy 2022 nominee, Ruth Broyde Sharonne, writer and director of the musical Interfaith, and breathwork facilitator Gianni.

The one-day festival includes community healing sessions, inspirational speakers and creative artists sharing conscious healing and improvements to participants’ well-being. Also, vegan food and arts will be offered for the guests.

For more information, visit www.diviners.in/fest/.

Diviners Fest is an annual nonprofit event with the purpose to bring healing, celebration and enlightenment energy to the world through art and meditation. Diviners Movement is a nonprofit organization founded by Master Ojas Oneness in 2014 in India. Since then, Diviners transitioned its headquarters to Vietnam.